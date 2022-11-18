Best Black Friday fashion deals 2022: Nike, Lululemon, adidas, The North Face, more

Black Friday is just a week away, some of the sales have already started to begin, and more will follow over the next few days. Black Friday is a great opportunity to find your favorite brands at a special rate including Nike, adidas, The North Face, Levi’s, and many more. You will also want to stay on top of our fashion guide throughout the rest of Black Friday and Cyber Monday for additional incoming sales. You’ll find a complete list of the top deals below, and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up-to-date on new and arising sales.

Black Friday outerwear deals

Update your outerwear for the holiday season or surprise a loved one with new gear from the North Face. Starting November 18 and running through November 28, the North Face is offering 25% off all full price products for XPLR Pass Members (free to sign up) as well as up to 40% off select sale and holiday collection styles.

Another sale that you will want to keep your eye on is the Eddie Bauer Black Friday Sale that’s taking 50% off sitewide with free delivery on all orders. Plus, they’re even offering an extra 50% off all clearance items as well. They had a preview of the sale today, and we listed all of our top picks that you can find here.

Carhartt also started its Black Friday Sale, and it’s offering 25% off best-selling hoodies and up to 400 gift ideas on sale. This is a perfect opportunity to grab some fantastic outdoor gear at a reasonable price.

Black Friday activewear deals

adidas dropped a Black Friday preview for its adiClub Members today (free to sign up). Plus, adiClub Members receive free delivery on all orders. There are over 6,000 items throughout this sale including the best-selling UltraBoost sneakers, which are priced at $94. This is a sale you will want to beat the holiday rush for.

Nike’s Black Friday Sale will also not disappoint this year with up to 50% off hundreds of newly added styles and an extra 20% off your purchase. However, note that this sale doesn’t start until November 24.

One of the top retailers in activewear, Under Armour usually offers 25% off sitewide and free delivery. We can expect to see the same this year, including its outlet styles as well. If you’re wanting to score some deals early, Under Armour is currently offering up to 50% off winter gear currently here.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is another place to find all of your favorite activewear brands. The Black Friday Sale is projected to start early next week, and they currently are offering up to 50% off thousands of its items during its early deals.

One of my personal favorite stores, Lululemon is offering Black Friday specials starting on November 24. There will be great finds across all categories, and you will want to shop early because they won’t last long! Plus, if you sign up for a Lululemon Membership, you will get access to in-store exchanges on sale items as well.

Black Friday casual and formalwear deals

Cole Haan is an on-trend retailer that usually offers a fantastic Black Friday Sale. Last year we saw nearly 50% off everything in their store. Plus, you can sign up for a Cole Haan membership (free to join) to receive complimentary delivery.

Levi’s BF sale is better than ever, and it’s offering 40% off sitewide as well as free delivery. For its Red Tab Members (free to sign up), you can access the sale starting today. However, for non-members you can find 30% off sitewide as well.

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

