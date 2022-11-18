ASUS’ TUF 32-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor falls to new low at $318.50, more

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 32-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor for $318.36 shipped. Normally going for $379, this 16% discount, or solid $60 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, you will be able to game at the 170Hz refresh rate without screen tearing. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. Keep reading below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals after checking out these monitor deals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard as well? We’re currently tracking the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard down at $150, one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Featuring three different connectivity modes, this keyboard pairs to your computer through either USB-C, Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless dongle, or Bluetooth depending on what’s needed. The BlackWidow V3 Pro features Razer’s signature Green mechanical switch with 50g of actuation force, making it “ideal for typing and gaming requiring the highest accuracy.”

ASUS TUF 32-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor features:

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology enables ELMB together with G-SYNC Compatible, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates

Supports both Adaptive-Sync with NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards and FreeSync with AMD Radeon graphics cards Compatible with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 series, GTX 16 series, RTX 20 series and newer graphics cards

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with professional color gamut delivers contrast and color performance that meets the DisplayHDR 400 certification

