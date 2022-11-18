Razer’s wireless BlackWidow V3 Pro mechanical keyboard falls to $150 ahead of Black Friday

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $149.99 shipped. This is down from the keyboard’s normal $230 going rate, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, though it has gone for as low as $120 back in October one time before. Featuring three different connectivity modes, this keyboard pairs to your computer through either USB-C, Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless dongle, or Bluetooth depending on what’s needed. The BlackWidow V3 Pro features Razer’s signature Green mechanical switch with 50g of actuation force, making it “ideal for typing and gaming requiring the highest accuracy.” On top of that, you’ll get a wrist rest that easily attaches and detaches as needed making this keyboard even more customizable. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

If you already have a solid keyboard setup, then consider picking up the Glorious Model O gaming mouse that’s available for $47 on Amazon. That’s a few bucks less than you’d spend on today’s lead deal and it delivers an ultra-light experience. Weighing just 67g, this mouse could help you be more accurate in gaming and the honeycomb design even helps keep your palm from sweating during longer gaming sessions. Check out our review of the wireless model to learn more about the Glorious Model O.

Just yesterday we took the time to break down the upcoming Black Friday festivities for PC gaming, detailing what you can expect to see next week. However, if you can’t wait, Logitech’s League of Legends Edition G PRO X Gaming Headset is down to a low of $60 right now. That’s a discount of $70 and makes now a solid time to pick up this headset. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other ways you can save on upgrading your setup.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard features:

The name that started it all returns to reassert its dominance. Feel the difference with the Razer BlackWidow V3—backed by a legacy as the first and most iconic mechanical gaming keyboard, and armed with new, improved features including our world-renowned switches.

