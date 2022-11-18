Dock your new Pixel 7/Pro on Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen at $59 (Reg. $79)

If the early Black Friday discounts on Google’s latest Pixel 7/Pro devices have you finally ready to pull the trigger, Amazon is also marking down an essential accessory to the new handsets. Right now, you can score the Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen for $59 shipped. Normally fetching $79, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings while delivering the second-best price to date. This discount is also the advertised Black Friday price cut, letting you lock-in the holiday season’s best readily-available price early. Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand arrives with much of the same design cues of the original, just with improved charging speeds for its latest handsets. Everything notably kicks off with 23W of power which can go towards fast charging a Pixel 6/Pro handset or just topping off Pixel Buds and the like. Though for the former application, it’ll turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts while it charges. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

On the otherhand, the iOttie iON Wireless Duo might be a better pickup if you’re looking to streamline an entire setup. Living up to its name with a 2-in-1 design, this charging stand will refresh your nightstand with a place to refuel both a Pixel 7 and its companion earbuds. While it lacks the same first-party design as above, there is some added peace of mind from the Made for Google certification that iOttie seals the deal with to complete the $50 price tag.

Then go check out all of the other Google Black Friday discounts live ahead of Thanksgiving Week. The flagship offers this year will easily be the new all-time lows on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones from $499, but there are plenty of other price cuts worth a look in our guide.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) features:

Meet the second-gen Pixel Stand from Google. It’s a superfast wireless phone charger with up to 23W of power. It works with compatible Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, and Qi-certified mobile devices. Just set your phone down for a charge, even with a case. Excluding Pixel Buds A-series. Compatible with Pixel phones and wireless charging capabilities and many Qi-certified devices. Up to 23W with compatible Pixel phones and up to 15W with Qi EPP certified devices.

