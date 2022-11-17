Google Pixel 7/Pro see early Black Friday discounts to new all-time lows from $499

Amazon is now rolling out early Black Friday pricing to the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro. Dropping down to $749 shipped for the 128GB model, you would more regularly pay $899 with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $150 off. This is one of the first chances to save and a rare cash discount that’s $111 under our previous mention. Also available for the same price at Best Buy.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

Those early Black Friday savings are also applying to the new Google Pixel 7, with Amazon offering the 128GB model for $499. Normally fetching $599, this is one of the first cash discounts at $100 off and a new all-time low via the retailer. Also available at Best Buy for the same price.

Pixel 7 arrives with much of the same enhancements as its larger counterpart, coming centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display that now boasts a faster 90Hz refresh rate with 1,400-nit peak brightness. There’s much of the same Tensor G2 performance, as well as a dual sensor rear camera array that comes outfitted into a refreshed design. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

As all of the early Black Friday deals go live for the 2022 holiday shopping season, be sure to keep it locked to our hub for all of the best offers and more.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

