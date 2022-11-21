9to5Toys Daily: November 21, 2022 – AirPods Pro 2 $200, Apple Watch Ultra $60 off, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/11/9to5Toys-Daily-112122-11.04-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s AirPods 2 an even even better value with ...
Backcountry Black Friday Sale takes up to 60% off sitew...
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Black Friday doo...
Razer’s Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone fall...
TP-Link’s 3-pack of Wi-Fi smart plugs add voice c...
PlayStation 5 God of War bundles back in-stock at Walma...
Apple award-winning Halide photography app offers 2 mon...
Lowest Price Ever: Get Microsoft Office Professional on...
Load more...
Show More Comments