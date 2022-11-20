Score a 4-pack of Apple AirTags at a new all-time low of $80 (Reg. $99)

After sitting at retail price for the entire fall, Amazon is now offering a chance to save on Apple’s AirTag item finders. Right now a 4-pack is dropping down to the lowest we’ve seen at $79.99 shipped, delivering $19 in savings alongside a 2022 all-time low and all-around rare price cut. We last saw it on sale for Prime Day over the summer in July, with an $85 discount that is $5 above today’s markdown. Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators arrived last summer with the notable inclusion of a U1 chip. backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If picking up four of the new Apple item finders won’t go to a good use, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $28. The value won’t be as good as the lead deal, but you’ll be making out for a lower price tag. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

The Black Friday Apple deals are all officially arriving today, as some of the best price cuts of the holiday season at large go live. We already detailed what to expect from the savings this Thanksgiving Week and beyond, and now the price cuts are live on most of Apple’s latest and greatest releases, all summarized in our Apple guide.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

