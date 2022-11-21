Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pro starts from $999 in early Black Friday Sale at $100 off lows

Update: Amazon is now matching the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro discount at $1,099, down $100 from its usual $1,199 going rate you’d pay directly from Apple. This is not to be confused with the pricing of the M1 model, which had an MSRP that was $100 lower than the Apple’s new release. The 128GB model is now down to $999, also delivering $100 in savings.

B&H today is launching its new Apple Holiday sale as a way to help shoppers avoid the Black Friday 2022 rush with some enticing discounts that arrive even before Thanksgiving week rolls around. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick from the sale is marking down Apple’s all-new 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro for one of the very first times. Delivering a new all-time low, the elevated 256GB Wi-Fi model has now dropped to $1,099. This is delivering $100 in savings and arriving at the expected holiday price next week from the usual $1,199 going rate like you’d currently pay at Amazon. This is only the second chance to save so far and undercuts our previous mention by $41. Head below for more.

Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

Also part of the sale is the new 10.9-inch iPad, a discount that we shared earlier this morning. Starting at $399, this is delivering Apple’s most recent afordable tablet for less than before thanks to a $50 discount attached. This is still one of the first chances to save, too. Our full breakdown of the discount provides everything you need to know about performance and how it compares to the higher-end M2 model.

You can of course then shop the entire early holiday Apple sale from B&H for a closer look at all of the savings. With markdowns on everything from other iPad models to MacBooks, you’ll find some of the expected holiday pricing live now before the savings actually go live next week. Not to mention, all of the price cuts in our Apple guide this week, too.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

