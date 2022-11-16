Best of Black Friday 2022 – Apple: M2 iPad Pro $100 off, Apple Watch Series 8 from $349, more

We are just over a week away from all of the Black Friday action going live, and as is tradition here at 9to5Toys, we’re rounding up all of the best price cuts to be had. Starting off with the best of the best, Apple had a busy fall with plenty of new hardware releases that are sure to be hitting all-time lows including the latest Macs, Apple Watches, iPads, and accessories. You’ll find our complete guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals down below for 2022.

New Apple hardware headlines Black Friday 2022 savings

The past few months this fall have seen our favorite Cupertino company debut a collection of new releases across every product category. While the discounts across everything from iPads to Apple Watches have certainly been around, we’re expecting even more consistent and enticing offers to headline all of the best Apple price cuts this Black Friday.

M2 iPad Pro all-time lows lead the way

Entering as the star of the show for the Black Friday holiday season, Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pros will be dropping down to the best prices yet. Expect to see $100 off across most of the different configurations of 12.9-inch tablet, while the smaller 11-inch models should be at least $50 off. Delivering the most capable iPadOS experiences yet, these will be some of the first chances to save and certainly lead to new all-time lows on the just-released models.

We’re also expecting to see the rest of the iPadOS lineup go on sale, too. The new 10.9-inch iPad will be sitting at its all-time low with $50 in savings attached, dropping the new model down to what many said it should have started at to begin with at $399. Those who want the entry-level experience will be able to score the latest 10.2-inch iPad at its all-time low of $269.

Save on M2 MacBooks and more

Apple’s latest lineup of MacBooks will of course be getting in on the savings for Black Friday with some of the best discounts of the season. All fall we’ve been seeing pricing go live on both the current M2 roster as well as the M1 Pro/Max series of MacBooks, but we’re expecting the discounts to get even better in honor of the holiday shopping season.

Apple’s most recent M2 MacBook Air will easily be the highlight from the batch, and will start at $1,049 or less. It’s been the most popular release in the macOS department in quite some time, and the all-time low savings should help the machine end up under even more trees this holiday season. There will be at least $150 in savings, if not more on the higher-end configurations.

Checking in on the higher-end machines, we’re expecting the $400 discounts that have been live as of late to be as low as the 14- and 16-inch MacBooks drop. Though with starting prices of $1,599 for the smaller of the two M1 Pro machines, these will still be the best discounts we’ve seen on the latest professional-grade macOS machines.

Over on the previous-generation front, Apple’s M1 MacBook Air remains the best value in the current stable and Black Friday will only be making that more apparent. The $799 sale price we’ve seen only a few times in the past should return across all three styles of the portable offering, delivering $200 in savings on the more affordable alternative to the new M2 counterpart.

Apple Watch doorbusters will steal the show

Another one of Apple’s latest releases will be getting in on the Black Friday savings, with all-time lows arriving on the new Apple Watch Series 8. Based on Walmart and Amazon’s current early holiday pricing, it’s likely that the $50 off price cuts will be setting the pace on the baseline aluminum GPS styles. Higher-end designs are going to be receiving even steeper discounts, making the upcoming shopping event even more notable for those in search of a stainless steel wearable. Regardless, pricing should start at $349 or less and climb from there.

Over on the more rugged front, Apple Watch Ultra discounts are still up in the air. We’ve been seeing some offers go live since release earlier this fall, but nothing quite as enticing as over on the Series 8 price cuts. So while there are currently $20 off early holiday offers live right now, next week could finally be the chance to save even more.

AirPods discounts abound this Black Friday

One of the most popular discounts that we’re expecting to see this Black Friday with be delivering the best price yet on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2. These recent releases have only gone one sale twice so far, with the current $230 sale price tag expected to be beaten by the Thanksgiving Week pricing in just a few short days. The current all-time low is $223, and we should see pricing drop to that or below as the holiday savings roll in next week.

As far as the previous-generation pair go, we already know for sure that the original AirPods Pro will be sitting at $159 courtesy of several retailers. Walmart is currently offering this price now as part of its early holiday shopping event, and it’s likely that Amazon and Best Buy will be joining in where stock allows. This is the all-time low price last set on Black Friday last year, and likely won’t go any lower.

Moving over to the more entry-level side of the lineup, AirPods 3 have become a staple in true wireless earbuds since their release last year. That popularity has meant that stock rarely sticks around for all that long with the recent debuts, and that price cuts have been few and far between. That should all change come Black Friday, as one of the best offers in the Apple world should have the earbuds marked down into the $150 price range, if not lower from doorbuster discounts.

AirPods Max will likely be getting in on much of the same savings, as Black Friday has historically ushered in new all-time low pricing. We’re expecting 2022 to be keeping up with that trend, as the hi-fi headphones should drop lower than below at a price tag well below the current $449 sale rate.

Save on official Apple accessories, too

Alongside all of the big-ticket items that will be up for grabs at a discount, official Apple accessories will also be joining in on the savings. We expect to see 20% in savings across many of the official add-ons ranging from MagSafe chargers to cases.

A full list of these markdowns likely won’t be available until all of the discounts themselves go live, but as of now, there are a few more notable offers to highlight. We’re expecting to see the first price cuts across Apple’s new lineup of official iPhone 14 series cases, which have yet to really go on sale since launching back in September. All of the official chargers will then be following suite, including the MagSafe Battery Pack dropping to its lowest price yet at $71 and plenty of other gear for Apple’s latest.

What Apple deals are you most excited about this Black Friday season? Sound off in the comments below.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

