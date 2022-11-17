Best of Black Friday 2022 – PC Gaming: First Ryzen 7000 discounts, affordable GPUs, more

Black Friday starts in a little over a week, and it’s time to take a look at what some of the best deals will be in the PC gaming realm. Unlike last year, 2022 has been filled with not only in-stock components but also plenty of sales, so we can expect discounted GPUs, processors, RAM, and much more over the course of the Black Friday celebration. What else will be on sale? Keep reading down below where we breakdown the best PC gaming Black Friday deals for 2022.

Black Friday 2022 will be the best time of the year to buy a graphics card

Graphics cards are the heart of any gaming system, as seen by our recent reviews of both Ryzen 7000 and Intel’s 13th generation platforms. In our testing, even the i5-13600K was held back by the 6750 XT in our system when testing at 1440p, so if you’re still rocking an older card in your system, Black Friday will be the best time to upgrade. The other thing to keep in mind is that many of the Black Friday deals that we’re expecting… well, they’re already live.

For example, Newegg has the GIGABYTE RTX 3070 Vision OC GPU on sale for $529.99 right now, down from a normal $580 going rate, which is already a fantastic price. However, starting November 21, you can use the code BFFDAY225 to save an additional $20, dropping the price further to just $510, saving even more.

Another fantastic deal is on the MSI RTX 3060, which will be down to $339.99 on Black Friday. We loved the RTX 3060 in our hands-on review, and honestly, it’s a fantastic graphics card for those who want to play at 1080p or 1440p.

More Black Friday GPU deals:

ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3070 Ti OC: $730 (Reg. $750) | Newegg

(Reg. $750) | Newegg MSI RTX 3050 Gaming X: $270 (Reg. $320) | Newegg w/ code BFFDAY222

(Reg. $320) | Newegg

Black Friday 2022 will be the best time to start your gaming PC build

Graphics card upgrades are great if you already have a gaming PC, but for those who are just starting out, that’s not the best place to begin. Instead, you’ll want to start with the heart of every system: the processor. This year saw some very impressive processor releases, with both AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series and Intel’s 13th Generation delivering impressive gains over previous generations.

Our favorite processor of the year so far is a toss-up between the i5-13600K and the Ryzen 7 7700X. Well, the Ryzen 7 7700X will be on sale at Newegg for Black Friday, which helps push it over the line as what we recommend people buy to upgrade their system. Discounted to $339 with the code BFFDAY248 at Newegg, the Ryzen 7 7700X features eight cores and 16 threads of processing power, DDR5 support, and PCIe 5.0 compatibility. It ripped through our gaming benchmarks and even outperformed the more powerful Ryzen 9 7900X 12-core processor, which will also be on sale for $459 with the code BFFDAY247 for Black Friday.

However, the deals don’t stop there. Another pretty stout standout is the Ryzen 7 5700G processor, which packs eight cores and 16 threads of power. The unique part of this CPU is that it has a built-in Radeon graphics card so you can game without a dedicated GPU. Amazon is already discounting the Ryzen 7 5700G to $186.30, which comes within less than a dollar of its all-time low and makes Black Friday 2022 one of the best times to pick up this gaming CPU.

More Black Friday 2022 CPU deals

Ryzen 9 7950X: $554 (Reg. $699) | Newegg w/ code BFFDAY246

(Reg. $699) | Newegg Ryzen 9 5950X: $479 (Reg. $550) | Newegg w/ code BFFDAY43

(Reg. $550) | Newegg i9-12900K: $459 (Reg. $500) | Newegg w/ code BFFDAY46

(Reg. $500) | Newegg

Prebuilt desktops or laptops are easy to gift

You might not quite be ready to build an entire system, or maybe the gaming PC is for someone who lives in another state, and you don’t want to have to deal with shipping the computer yourself. No matter the reason, prebuilt gaming desktops and, of course, laptops are actually pretty great in 2022. System integrators are actually starting to use more premium parts in builds instead of bargain-barrel components, and there’s actually a lot of savings potential in buying from a SI instead of building yourself.

The great thing about shopping for a prebuilt gaming PC in 2022 is that there’s always a sale to be had at this point. Newegg is once again leading the way here with the ASUS ROG Strix G10 R7 desktop that packs a Ryzen 7 5800X and RTX 3060 at $759.99. While an i5 version of the desktop dipped to $730 briefly at the beginning of the month, the Ryzen 7 5800X packs more power than the previous-generation i5 we saw before, delivering a more powerful experience for almost the same cost. The RTX 3060 included here will let you easily game at 1080p and 1440p, and for almost a year, I ran a Ryzen 5 5600X with an RTX 3060 and loved every second of it. So, with the Ryzen 7 5800X in tow here, this desktop is sure to impress without breaking the bank.

Continuing on, Amazon is getting in on the deals early with the CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Master desktop, which is on sale for $589.99 already. While it might not have the latest specs with a Ryzen 3 4100 and GT 1030 graphics card, this is a great way to start gaming without breaking the bank if you’re on a tighter budget and can’t swing the $760 for the ASUS ROG Strix above.

Not to be outdone, Best Buy’s sale is also already live on the HP Victus gaming laptop, which packs an i7-12650H processor and RTX 3050 Ti for $799.99. It might not be quite as powerful as the ASUS desktop mentioned already for a few bucks less, but with the built-in 1080p 144Hz display and portable form factor, this laptop will make gaming more accessible to whoever you gift it to. Plus, it comes with a 512GB NVMe SSD pre-installed as well as 16GB of DDR4 memory, making it a solid choice all around for a gaming-focused machine.

More Black Friday 2022 prebuilt Gaming PC deals:

Black Friday 2022 is the perfect time to upgrade your gaming PC peripherals

Should your PC already be powerful enough, then maybe Black Friday 2022 is the time you’ll finally get a new monitor, keyboard, mouse, or headset. For example, Newegg will have the massive GIGABYTE AORUS 43-inch QLED 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 monitor on sale for $599.99. That’s right, a massively beautiful 43-inch 4K144 HDMI 2.1 display for $600. Of course, that’s not the only monitor discount worth talking about, as Newegg will also have the smaller GIGABYTE 28-inch 4K 144Hz IPS display discounted to $450 from $650.

At other retailers, Best Buy already has the Samsung CRG9 Odyssey 48-inch Curved Dual QHD 120Hz monitor on sale for $849.99, which is $350 off. The HDR1000 peak brightness and QLED technology make this an ideal display for both gamers and content creators alike as well.

More Black Friday 2022 PC gaming peripheral deals:

These are the best Black Friday PC gaming deals we’ve found so far, with more expected to come over the next few days. What PC gaming gear are you keeping an eye out for this Black Friday? Sound off in the comments below.

More Best of Black Friday Guides

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!