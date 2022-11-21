Columbia’s Black Friday starts today! Save 25% off sitewide + 50% off doorbusters

Columbia’s Black Friday Sale starts today with 25% off sitewide and 50% off doorbusters. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. Plus, if you spend $125 during the week of Black Friday, you get a $25 promo card to use from December 2 through December 24, 2022. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Barlow Pass 550 TurboDown Jacket that’s marked down to $145 and originally sold for $290. This jacket is great for winter sports with a completely waterproof design and the down material will help keep you warm, even when wet. You can choose from four versatile color options and with over 300 positive reviews from Columbia customers, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another highlight from this sale is the Slope Edge Vest that’s on sale for $60 and regularly is priced at $130. This vest is also available in a women’s style and available in several color options. This is a fantastic layering piece for cooler weather and it has a thermal reflective lining to trap in body heat. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide with additional Black Friday deals starting today including Cole Haan with up to 40% off sitewide and 50% off select styles.

