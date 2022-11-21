DJI’s FPV drone and goggles drop to new $899 low (Save $400), plus DJI Action 2 at $359

Early Black Friday savings are now going live for some of DJI’s latest releases, with its DJI FPV Combo going on sale courtesy of Amazon and direct from the company’s own storefront at $899 shipped. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at $400 in savings to go alongside the new all-time low status at $100 under previous mentions. While not the new Avata drone, DJI’s FPV offering arrives as a more affordable package for getting in on the first person flight sessions. In the box you’re getting the nimble quadcopter itself as well as a bundled controller and the FPV goggles themselves. One of its more eye-catching stats is the 60MPH top speed that allows the drone to keep up with cars and capture footage in scenarios that DJI’s other offerings couldn’t. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A notable addition to your new drone setup would be the DJI FPV Intelligent Flight Battery, which is sitting at $99 via Amazon right now. Designed for the featured FPV drone, this will deliver an additional 20 minutes of usage for each of your aerial photography sessions, all with the official DJI seal of approval. Grabbing an extra battery is a must-have for maximizing your FPV drone usage, especially at $60 off the usual price and at an all-time low. Plus, our coverage over at DroneDJ dives in for a closer look on the topic.

Those all-time low savings also carry over to the new DJI Action 2 Cameras, with Amazon and DJI offering the Dual-Screen Combo for $359. Normally fetching $519, today’s offering amounts to $180 in savings while beating our previous mention by $40.

As DJI’s latest action camera, the new Action 2 arrives to take on the likes of GoPro with a unique modular design. There’s the main camera itself up top which sports a 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV as well as RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. Then you’ll be able to pair the action camera with the extended battery module. Our recent hands-on review takes you through what to expect from the experience.

DJI FPV Drone Combo features:

Fly through the sky in ways that seem impossible. We never lost our passion for flying, and with DJI FPV, those passions have turned imagination into reality. With this immersive and intuitive aerial platform, get ready to go into the beyond.

