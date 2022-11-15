Amazon 2022 Home Gift Guide: Kitchen gadgets, unique decor ideas, and much more

It’s now time for the 2022 Amazon Home Gift Guide. Every year ahead of ahead of the holidays and the Black Friday festivities, Amazon releases its annual gift guides, highlighting a range of products across a series of categories, and we are ready to dive into the home goods side of things. You can get a general look at everything on tap in this year’s Amazon gift guide right here and a deeper dive into the kitchen, home decor, and more down below.

Amazon Home Gift Guide 2022

For those unfamiliar here, the 2022 Amazon Home Gift Guide, much like year’s past, aren’t necessarily to highlight price drops, but rather to showcase some of the popular items in each category featured on Amazon, essentially giving shoppers some fresh new ideas for gifts and where to direct their attention as the big-time Black Friday deals hit in the next week or so.

Unlike year’s past, the 2022 Amazon Home Gift Guide is solely focused on kitchen gadgets and small appliances as well as furniture pieces, and home decor items, eschewing the smart gadgets to other verticals. While we will have those picks coming down the pipeline shortly, this feature will zero-in on fresh new ideas to wrap up under the tree and get your space ready for the holidays.

Amazon Home Gift Guide – Kitchen

First, let’s head into the kitchen. You’ll find a range of small appliances including blenders, mixers, cookers, and more, from the bigger brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, and Instant Pot as expected. Those are joined by some more unique items like the Bartesian Keurig-style cocktail maker, LifeStraw’s take on the Brita-style filtered water pitcher, and Ember’s latest copper, silver, and gold Smart Temperature Control Mug system. The Bodum Melior takes an elevated approach to the traditional electric gooseneck kettle, much like Click & Grow does for the indoor garden category, but there’s nothing here any avid 9to5Toys reader wouldn’t already come across in our daily effort to keep as much of your hard-earned cash in your pocket.

Home Decor and more…

Where things get a little bit more unique is in the home decor and trinket side of things. The 2022 Amazon Home Gift Guide is loaded with unique gift-ready gadgets and decorum items that might very well give you some fresh new ideas for decorating your space or for getting gifts under the tree for friends, family, and coworkers. Sometimes, purchasing bigger ticket items, like coffee makers, multi-cookers, and blenders, can be tough – sometimes you just don’t know if people want something like that, or if they already have one they love, and that can be an expensive chance to take. That’s where the small dish sets, planters, vase designs, picture frames, and smaller decor items come in handy. Here are a few standouts from Amazon’s home gift guide picks that caught our eye across a series of price ranges:

BALMUDA The Lantern $149

FLOWER Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand $20

Capri Blue Scented Candle $34

TERESA’S COLLECTIONS Modern Ceramic Vase Set $40

Creative Co-Op Round Hammered Metal Bowl $25

DOWAN Porcelain Ramekins $15

Homesick New York City Scented Candle $38

NEWGATE Mantel Silent Sweep Mantel Clock $49

Suntimber Artificial Aloe in ceramic pot $29

And even more…

High-end retro-inspired Smeg appliances

One brand making an appearance in this year’s 2022 Amazon Home Gift Guide is Smeg. For those familiar here, you’ll know the brand as the creator of high-end retro-infused kitchen appliances that certainly aren’t the most affordable out there. And for those with a penchant for vintage-inspired goods looking to drop some serious cash on conversation-worthy kitchen pieces, you’ll want to check these out:

Smeg 50’s Retro Style Aesthetic Drip Filter Coffee Machine $230

Smeg Pastel Blue Stainless Steel Knife Block Set $489

And even more…

And lastly here are a few other highlights worth taking a look at:

Mixology Travel Bartender Kit Bag $68

COLETTI Bozeman Camping Coffee Pot $34

BILL.F Acacia Wood Pizza Peel $20

OXO Good Grips 16oz Travel Coffee Mug $30

Rabbit Wine Corkscrew Set $43

Business & Pleasure Co. Premium Beach Blanket $119

And even more…

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

