Oprah’s Favorite Things List is back on Amazon! Find ideas for everyone from $15

Oprah’s iconic Favorite Things Guide is back at Amazon and it’s full of fantastic gift ideas for everyone on your list. Oprah has ideas for the stylish, kitchen items, beauty gifts, children’s toys, tech, and even home pieces. One of the best things about it being on Amazon is that all of these items are eligible for Prime delivery and pricing in this guide starts at $15. Be sure to check out the entire guide here and you will want to check out Amazon’s new Home Gift Guide as well.

Stylish Gift Picks

Oprah has an array of gift ideas for the stylish men or women on your list. A piece that stands out in this list is the Lands’ End Quilted Maxi Primaloft ThermoPlume Coat. Oprah states, “this coat has a classic yet updated look that feels high-end, with quilting and big front pockets. It’s water-resistant and made from recycled insulation that was tested for warmth in temps as low as -13 degrees F.” This stylish coat has a timeless appearance to wear for years to come and is washable as well. It’s also currently 27% off at $160.

Traveling is back, and the Brouk and Co Capri 2-in-1 Garment and Duffel Bag is a must, now priced at under $100. Oprah says, “this smart carryall makes schlepping your stuff for an overnight getaway goof-proof. Fill up the garment bag first, then add a couple of pairs of shoes to the side pockets and zip it all up so it transforms into a duffel bag before you put in the rest of your essentials.” I love how compact it is as well and it has two straps for convenient carrying.

Oprah always adds her favorite holiday pajamas to her list and this year she picked out the HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Jammies. “From Jessica Alba’s Honest Baby, these photo- worthy pajamas are sustainably made from organic cotton, and there’s sizing for everyone from grown-ups to toddlers, and even a matching bandanna for your pet!” Best of all, pricing for these pajamas starts at just $15.

Kitchen Gifts

One of Oprah’s favorite kitchen gifts is the Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven, which is a splurge, but would make a really great holiday gift. “Homemade pizza night is a regular occasion at my house. I like mine with fresh truffle shaved on top! This pizza oven lets you bake restaurant-grade pies from the comfort of your backyard. Attach it to the gas burner, or use the wood-burning function—the choice is yours!” Pricing starts at $400 and it will make any food lover smile.

Beauty Gifts

Looking for an eco-friendly gift idea? The Dock and Bay Reusable Makeup Removers are a great way to cut waist and helps you to not ruin your nice towels with makeup. These makeup remover towels are priced at $16 and can get thrown into the washer to get used again and again.

Children’s Gifts

Encourage your kids creative side with the Pink Picasso Paint by Numbers Kits that’s priced at $22. Each kit includes a template-printed canvas, a four-brush set, and handy little pots of acrylic paint. The areas are clearly marked and numbered so that you just match the paint with the number, making them easy to use as well.

Tech Gifts

Tired of all of the cords to charge your devices? Worry no more, with the Brouk and Co Ace 3-in-1 Portable Wireless Fast Charging Pad. Oprah states, “this wireless charging mat is big enough to hold your phone, earbuds, and Apple watch—meaning you only need one cord to charge three things. It’s available in a variety of shades (I like the off-white) and comes with a sleek travel pouch.” I personally use the Courant version and highly recommend it!

