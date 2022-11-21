Peak Design’s Black Friday up to 30% off: iPhone/Pixel cases, camera straps, more

The official Peak Design Black Friday sale is now live, delivering the first and only price drops we have seen from the brand all year. The brand caught our eye last year for the first time in a major way with its fabric-wrapped iPhone cases (hands-on review) and the weatherproof travel bags we tested out previously, as well as those camera straps and anchors that seemingly pop up all over the place on the internet, and we are now tracking extremely rare price drops on just all of it. Head below for more details on the now live Peak Design Black Friday sale.

Peak Design Black Friday sale – Photography accessories:

Travel and carry kit:

iPhone and Pixel cases, plus more…

The Peak Design Black Friday sale also marks the very first time we are tracking its iPhone case on sale. You can land its fabric-wrapped Everyday case for iPhone 13 at 30% off the regular $40 price tag for a total of $27.96, as well as the older iPhone models. And while the sale specifically states the iPhone 14 models are excluded, you will find them marked down from $40 to $35.95 shipped – it’s hard to say if this is mistake or not so jump in while you can.

And lastly here are a few quick links to help you navigate through the deals quicker:

Peak Design Everyday iPhone case features:

A Magsafe-compatible phone case with the perfect balance of slimness, smart aesthetics, and protection, plus it brilliantly connects to the entire Peak Design Mobile Ecosystem. It’s a case with zero compromise—and you don’t have to take our word. The Wirecutter frankly admits “we don’t say this often, but there aren’t any flaws.” Features a slim 2.4mm profile and protective rubberized bumper, all wrapped in beautiful nylon canvas shell. But what truly sets this case apart is the brilliant magnetic/mechanical lock that’s built right into it.

