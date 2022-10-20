Tested: Peak Design’s Everyday case wraps your iPhone 14 in charcoal and sage MagSafe canvas

It’s now time to take a hands-on look at the Peak Design Everyday iPhone 14 fabric case. We were impressed with last year’s models and have now had a chance to put the iPhone 14 variant to the test. It is once again employing the textile treatment while combining magnetic and mechanical accessory connection systems, but is it worth dropping the $40+ down over some of the more affordable options out there. Head below for all of the details in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

Hands-on with Peak Design’s Everyday iPhone 14 fabric case

Peak Design’s Everyday iPhone 14 fabric case features a 100% recycled and weather-proof nylon canvas exterior shell with a 2.4mm profile, rubberized polycarbonate body/bezel, and molded button covers. The usual protective lip surrounding the display is also in place on the backside with an extra piece of TPU raised up around the camera array alongside 6-feet of drop protection.

The MagSafe and wireless charging-compatible case – support for “all 3rd party chargers (even Qi certified chargers) is not guaranteed” here, but it seems to work with my Qi pads and Apple MagSafe charger pucks – also features the brand’s SlimLink connector. It doubles down on the accessory action here, offering mechanical connection to a range of the Peak Design mounts, chargers, and more as well.

The Peak Design Everyday iPhone 14 fabric case is available in charcoal gray and sage colorways at $39.95 shipped. A very similar model with the integrated magnetic finger loop grip ships for $49.95 in the charcoal variant only.

Available with or without a radical flat-stowing, quick-deploying finger loop for added grip and security. Security, slimness, grip, and beauty ready to have everything you want in a phone case, with zero compromise.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

100% recycled weatherproof bluesign approved nylon canvas exterior shell

Ultralight polycarbonate body

Rubberized TPU bumper

Molded TPU buttons

High-temp neodymium magnets

High-strength ceramic locking ring (yttria stabilized zirconia)

9to5Toys’ Take

The Peak Design Everyday iPhone 14 fabric case is once again shaping up to be the one of the best options in its design category; it features a canvas blend textile that covers most of the back panel of the case and is certainly a highlight of the overall look and feel here. The sage color model we have in hand for iPhone 14 presents a sort of horizontal-lined texture that both feels soft to the touch and yet delivers a bit of grip to the experience – it is also one of, if not, the main reason I would consider dropping the $40 down. Additionally, there is just something about the color treatment that is appealing for me, blending a sort of earth tone gray-green with a slightly darker, matching polycarbonate body.

That’s not to say the rest of the design is a total throw away – quite the contrary, in fact. The case fits nicely onto the iPhone 14 with a snug wrap that is relatively easy to get on and off without feeling loose. The aforementioned matte-like polycarbonate body surrounds the textile panelling here, gently sloping into the canvas backing with a chamfered edge of sorts. The volume and power buttons don’t deliver much of a clicky feel, but rather just extensions of the polycarbonate shell – they certainly get the job done, functioning as intended without being overly remarkable. An additional piece of what feels like harder plastic with a slightly less matte look raises up around your camera array for the usual table top protection as well.

On the inside, you’ll find the same textured fabric panelling pressed up against your iPhone 14 – a nice added touch here considering the brand could have just left the raw polycarbonate material in place – alongside the Peak Design and “designed in San Francisco” lettering.

You’ll likely have noticed the round-corner square cutout on the back of the case. This is known as the Peak Design SlimLink system. It combines a physical and magnetic connection setup for compatibility with MagSafe accessories and the brand’s range of accessories from car mounts and mini tripods to its motorcycle bar, and more. While I might have preferred the outer ring come in a more matching sage-like color in this case, and might even suggest some folks would have enjoyed a variant of the Everyday Case without the SlimLink connector entirely for a more clean, flawless spread of canvas along the back, it actually adds a bit of interest to the look of the case for me.

The Peak Design Everyday iPhone 14 fabric case delivers a unique Apple handset cover that stands out in a sea of flat plastic sheaths and leather treatments. There are some elements of the case I might have left on the cutting room floor and altered during the design phase – mainly pressing the canvas on the back right up against the raised camera bezel like last year’s model as opposed to the squared-off plastic surrounding it on the left side – but in the end, it will certainly get some play time on my device. The canvas backing really elevates the case with a more refined look that works in both causal, semi-formal, and business-oriented situations while the charcoal and sage colorways present a relatively neutral vibe that works well with a wide range of outfits and EDC load-outs.

