Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard hits $85 low in early Black Friday accessory sale

Amazon is now marking down a collection of Logitech peripherials including mice, keyboards, streaming lights, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick from the sale is delivering a rare chance to save on the Logitech MX Keys Mini Wireless Keyboard at $84.99. Down from $100, this is one of the first overall price cuts period, a new Amazon all-time low, and the first time the retailer has shaved any cash off the going rate. Logitech MX Keys Mini delivers one of the brand’s most compact offerings yet centered around a wireless design that comes backed by Bluetooth or the business-ready Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver. Featuring backlit keys, the typing experience is also backed by support for macOS and Windows out of the box, with 10-day battery life and USB-C charging being thrown in for good measure. Back when the peripheral launched, we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience.

Also included in the sale, Amazon is now also offering the Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light for $49.99. Normally fetching $60, this is marking only the second discount since first launching back at the beginning of the year at $10 off. Logitech’s new Litra Glow arrives as an affordable and compact solution for adding a bit more light to streaming setups or Zoom calls. Powered over USB, the light features an adjustable output that lets you change brightness and lighting temperature with the onboard buttons around back or through the companion Logitech G Hub app. There’s also an adjustable mount that can rest on the top of a monitor or MacBook to get the right angle. Dive into our launch coverage for some hands-on insight.

Though if you want the latest from Logitech, earlier this summer the brand launched two new MX Mechanical keyboards which are perfect macOS companions. We detailed what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, but the final verdict was that these new debuts are certainly worth the room on your desk for a mix of Logitech’s fan-favorite features and an even more comfortable typing machine.

Logitech MX Keys Mini features:

Type on keys shaped for your fingertips, with voice to text Dictation, Mic Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys. A layout designed for effortless precision, with a minimalist form for an ergonomic keyboard that’s portable and can travel wherever you get work done. The wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions. Pair MX Keys Mini compact keyboard with up to 3 devices on nearly any operating system via Bluetooth Low Energy and switch between them seamlessly

