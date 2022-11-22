Belkin’s 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger beats official Black Friday deal at $27.50 (45% off)

Amazon is now offering the latest Belkin 15W Kickstand MagSafe BoostCharge Pro for $27.38 shipped. Regularly $50, and now a couple bucks below the Black Friday pricing directly from Belkin, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low at 45% off the going rate. This one launched earlier this year as one of the first third-party options that can deliver 15W of power to your MagSafe-ready iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series device. It is also now a couple bucks below the price of the Apple charging puck (check out this rare deal on the Apple MagSafe MacBook cable too). While this listing does not include a power supply, it does ship with a 6.6-foot braided USB-C cable while the charging pad itself sports an optional kickstand that props your device up on flat surfaces for a better viewing angle. More details below.

While it caps out at 10W, a very similar otherwise and more affordable solution would be something like the ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger. Currently selling for just over $21 Prime shipped at Amazon and features a nearly identical setup just with the lighter power delivery. Get a closer look at this model right here.

While we are talking magnetic charging, head straight over to the price drops we are now tracking on Apple’s solutions. Starting from $30, you’ll find its MagSafe charging puck as well as the official battery pack seeing notable Black Friday discounts right now. Just be sure to also swing by the Nomad holiday sale where you’ll find its entire collection and some of our favorite iPhone cases and MagSafe chargers at 25% off.

Belkin 15W Kickstand MagSafe BoostCharge Pro features:

Engineered with the official MagSafe technology which ensures secure, perfectly aligned charging every time

Get faster wireless charging for iPhone 13 and 12 series up to 15W

Convenient pop-up stand for easier viewing while charging

Extra-long 6.6 ft – 2m braided cable and slim, portable profile are perfect for travel. Power adapter is NOT included.

Elegant and bold design with a slim profile and refined look

