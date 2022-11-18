Nomad takes 25% off entire collection of iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, more

Nomad today is launching a new Everything Sale to prepare for the holiday shopping season, taking 25% off its entire collection popular accessories. Shipping is free in orders over $150, with all of the savings applying automatically at checkout. Delivering some of the best prices ever, you’ll be able to save across everything from its signature leather cases to MagSafe chargers, stylish Apple Watch bands, and more.

An easy highlight from the sale is delivering the best prices to date on Nomad’s new collection of iPhone 14 leather cases. Ranging from its standard leather covers which we’ve raved about in the past to more protective folio-style covers, everything starts at $36.95 and is available across all four styles of Apple’s new iPhone 14 handsets. You’ll have a choice between the signature Horween designs that made Nomad famous in the first place as well as its newer and more affordable leather which we found to still be worth the price in our hands-on review from earlier in the fall.

Another one of Nomad’s recent releases is also getting in on the 1-day discounts, with the new Transparent 30W USB-C Charger going on sale for the second time. Dropping down to $22.50, today’s offer drops from the usual $30 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low that’s a few dollars under our previous mention. The unique new 30W GaN charger from Nomad delivers a single USB-C port to your setup with a novel transparent design that shows off all of the tech inside. You can read more about it in our launch coverage, too.

Of course, there’s also a collection of everything else that Nomad sells marked down, too. The 25% in savings apply to everything else on its storefront, as well as the top picks down below.

Modern Leather iPhone 14 Case features:

Modern Leather Case stylishly elevates the look and feel of your iPhone while offering rugged protection. Built with full grain, sustainably sourced leather, Modern Leather Case will patina with time to develop a finish unique to you.

