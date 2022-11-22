Score a spare Apple MagSafe 3 Mac charger at its best price yet of $37.50 (Reg. $49)

This Thanksgiving Week has seen quite a collection of first-party Apple gadgets go on sale, and now we’re seeing one of the more popular Mac accessories get in on the savings. Dropping to its best price yet, the new 2-meter USB-C to Magsafe 3 Cable is down to $37.49 shipped. Normally fetching $49, this is only the third discount to date and delivers 23% in savings. Clocking in at a new all-time low, this is well below the previous two $45 mentions, too.

Last fall, Apple refreshed its MagSafe 3 connector for the M1 Pro MacBooks, finally bringing back the magnetic charging option after being gone for years. The cable was then introduced for the new M2 MacBook Air, and now the very same charging cord is on sale and just like the one that came in the box. It sports a woven design and metal connector that can lock onto the side of your Mac. Today’s discount makes for a great chance to score a spare at a discount, or outfit your everyday carry with one to always have on-hand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our 14-inch MacBook Pro review. Head below for more.

If you don’t want to score a spare magnetic charging cord for the everyday carry and would prefer to keep your setup as light as possible, scoring a typical USB-C cable is a much more versatile solution. Anker makes one of our favorite options on the market, with its PowerLine III Flow offering arriving at $22 or less depending on the length with seven different styles to choose from. It sports a premium rubbery casing to house the 100W charging capabilities.

The Black Friday Apple deals are all officially arriving today, as some of the best price cuts of the holiday season at large go live. We already detailed what to expect from the savings this Thanksgiving Week and beyond, and now the price cuts are live on most of Apple’s latest and greatest releases, all summarized in our Apple guide.

Apple USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable features:

This 2-meter charge cable features a magnetic MagSafe 3 connector that helps guide the plug to the charging port of your Mac notebook. Pair it with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your notebook from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities. The magnetic connection is strong enough to resist most unintended disconnects, but if someone trips on the cable, it releases so your Mac notebook stays put.

