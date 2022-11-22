ASUS’ ProArt 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Professional Monitor falls $150 to new low of $549, more

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ProArt 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Professional Monitor for $549 shipped. Normally going for $699, this 21% discount, or solid $150 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Designed for creative professionals, the ASUS ProArt display is centered around a 1440p 165Hz IPS panel with 100% coverage of the sRGB and 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamuts. You’ll also benefit from the DisplayHDR 600 certification and Calman verification thanks to the factory color calibration. While the monitor is designed for creative work, you can even game on the side with FreeSync Premium Pro eliminating screen tearing. You can even connect to the display over a single USB-C connection for a one-cable setup for your laptop while receiving 90W of power delivery. Head below for more monitor deals.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the monitors above. We’re currently tracking Black Friday pricing on AMD’s latest Ryzen 7000-series processors over at Newegg. Leading the way is the Ryzen 7 7700X down at $339, an all-time low price. When we went hands-on with AMD’s latest Zen 4 lineup, we found that the Ryzen 7 7700X gamed as well, if not better, than the more powerful Ryzen 9 7900X in just about every scenario.

ASUS ProArt 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Professional Monitor features:

ProArt displays achieve ∆E < 2 so your images are accurately reproduced on screen – allowing you to see exactly how your work is going to look when it’s finished.

Save time and work smarter with ASUS QuickFit Virtual Scale. This clever feature overlays a grid on the screen that allows to align and preview documents in their actual sizes prior to printing.

ASUS-exclusive ProArt Preset provides multiple modes for quick color-gamut adjustment. Whether you’re color grading, video editing or manipulating photos, you can switch and match your needs easily.

