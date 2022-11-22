iVANKY’s USB-C hubs pack dual 4K60 HDMI, up to 100W charging, more from $80

Ahead of the Black Friday festivities, iVANKY is launching two deals on its tried and true USB-C docks. Designed to give you a single-cable experience, you’ll find that both the Docking Station Pro and Docking Station Classic have plenty of features to offer users at up to 42% off. Pricing starts at $80, and you’ll want to head below to find out what all iVANKY’s USB-C hubs bring to the table.

iVANKY’s USB-C hubs power your PC or Mac setup

Let’s start out with the iVANKY Docking Station Pro. Coming at $139.99 in the company’s early Black Friday sale, you’re saving 41% here and enjoying one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. The Docking Station Pro brings with it some impressive functions. For starters, it can support dual 4K60 displays with just USB-C, no Thunderbolt needed. It also packs up to 96W of USB-C charging passthrough to keep your computer powered when plugged in at the desk. And, to top it all off, brings back the very necessary and very missing ports to your computer, including USB-A, SD/microSD, dual HDMI 2.0, and even Gigabit Ethernet to round things out. On top of delivering up to 96W of charging to your computer, there’s also another 18W USB-C port as well which is made to power other devices while docked, making it an even more versatile hub.

Moving onto the more affordable Docking Station Classic, you’ll find that the sleeker design still packs a punch. At $79.99, which is 42% off, the Docking Station Classic has a few unique tricks up its sleeve. For starters, it holds your laptop at a more ergonomic angle so that way you can work better when at a desk. Even with the lower cost and sleeker design, it still packs a punch in the port department. There are four total USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, both SD and microSD, dual 4K60 HDMI, and more. Yep, that’s just about the same port setup that the Docking Station Pro packs, and it can even output 100W of power. Really, if you don’t need the overall design of the Docking Station Pro, then this is the USB-C hub to pick up from iVANKY while it’s on sale for Black Friday.

Regardless of which iVANKY USB-C hub you choose, you really can’t go wrong. Both offer dual 4K60 HDMI output, up to 100W of charging, SD/microSD, and Gigabit Ethernet all over a single USB-C cable. Plus, since it’s USB-C, and not Thunderbolt, then that makes the setup compatible with even more computers out there.

