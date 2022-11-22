Razer’s Xbox magnetic Quick Charging Stand returns to Amazon low at $30 in multiple colors

Amazon is now offering Razer’s Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S in several colors for $29.99 shipped. Sony gamers can also get in on the savings with Razer’s Quick Charge Stand for PlayStation 5 on sale for $29.99 as well. Down 25% from its normal going rate of $40, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked, though it’s been a few months since we last saw the charging stands offered at this price. Designed to keep your Xbox controllers always topped off, this charging stand can bring your controller from dead to 100% in under three hours. On top of that, it works with basically all Xbox controllers except the latest Elite and Elite Core offerings, making it quite versatile. The controller mounts with magnets so you don’t have to worry about alignment and the entire system is powered over USB, meaning you can plug it into your Xbox itself, a wall adapter, or anything else really. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the Razer namesake, then consider picking up this dual Fosmon dock for $25 at Amazon. It can power two controllers at once and comes in at a better price all around, making it a fantastic value. However, it doesn’t bring the Razer namesake along nor does it look quite as elegant either, so do keep that in mind.

Not a console fan? Well, consider these early Black Friday Arcade1Up discounts that we found earlier today. There, you’ll see cabinets up to $300 off with options like NBA, TMNT, The Simpsons, and many more from $100. Then, swing by our daily game roundup to find all the other ways you can save on your favorite titles.

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand features:

  • Quick Charge: Able to fully charge controllers in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting
  • Universal Compatibility: Whether you’re on next-gen or staying old school, the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox works with all Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 Wireless Controllers
  • Magnetic Contact System: Mount the controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand

