Early Black Friday game deals: Super Mario Bros. U, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Madden NFL 23, more

New Super Mario Bros. U

The Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals are now in full swing, many of which are already sitting at the lowest advertised prices. Nintendo kicked off its official Black Friday eShop sale yesterday with up to 50% in savings to sit alongside the now live physical game deals. And now, we are starting to see those prices matched at Amazon for physical copies to sit in your growing Switch library. Luigi’s Mansion 3, for example, is now live at $41.99 shipped on Amazon in physical form, much like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at $41.99. Both titles are regularly $60, only ever see quite selective price drops, and are must-haves for any good Switch library. The Black Friday Nintendo Switch console bundle is now live and you’ll find the rest of the early Black Friday Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Early Black Friday game deals:

Nintendo Switch:

PlayStation and Xbox:

Pre-orders:

