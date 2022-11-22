The North Face Black Friday Sale is live! Save 25% off sitewide + up to 40% off select styles

The North Face Black Friday Event is offering 25% off full-priced styles for members (free to sign-up) and up to 40% off select outerwear as well. Discount is applied at checkout. The North Face Rewards Members receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket that’s currently marked down to $240 and originally sold for $320. This jacket is available in a women’s or men’s option and several color options as well. The goose down material help to keep you warm and the exterior is completely waterproof. It also comes with a detachable hood and it’s highly packable to fit into a zippered pouch, making it very travel-friendly. With over 1,500 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from The North Face customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here. Finally, be sure to check out the Backcountry Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 60% off thousands of styles from top brands.

