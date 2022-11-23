Apple’s official Smart Folio Covers for latest 10.2-inch iPad, mini 6, more on sale from $39

Amazon is now marking down several different Apple Smart Folio Covers for its latest iPads. Headlining is the Smart Cover for the latest 10.2-inch iPad at $39.59 shipped. Typically fetching $49, this is only the second discount to date across all three of the styles and delivering a new all-time low at nearly 20% off. Today’s offer also marks an all-around rare chance to save on an essential for Apple’s latest and most affordable iPadOS experience. Wrapping your 10.2-inch iPad in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package. Head below for more.

Alongside the entry-level 10.2-inch model above, Amazon is also offering discounts on two other form-factors of Apple’s Smart Covers. Delivering all of the same features as noted above for different iPads in Apple’s lineup, you’re also looking at much of the same all-time low status.

The Black Friday Apple deals are all officially arriving today just mere hours until the official savings go live, as some of the best price cuts of the holiday season at large go live. We already detailed what to expect from the savings this Thanksgiving Week and beyond, and now the price cuts are live on most of Apple’s latest and greatest releases, all summarized in our Apple guide.

Apple iPad Smart Folio Cover features:

The Smart Cover for iPad is constructed from a single piece of polyurethane to protect the front of your device. It automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.

You can easily fold the Smart Cover into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls. It’s easy to remove, so you can snap it on and off whenever you want.

