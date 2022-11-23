Latest ASUS Chromebooks fall to new all-time lows from $200 ahead of Black Friday

Amazon is now discounting a selection of ASUS Chromebooks to the best prices ever ahead of Black Friday, headlined by the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 Core i3 for $629.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700, this is one of the very first discounts since launching back in August and arriving at a new all-time low. This $70 discount is also now $20 under the previous offer we saw, as well. Also on sale too is the elevated i7 model, which drops to $979.99 from its usual $1,050 price tag with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

Delivering the signature 2-in-1 that the ASUS Chromebook Flip lineup is known for, its new CX5 arrives with a refreshed 14-inch 1080 NanoEdge touchscreen display. Powered by the 2.5GHz processor, there’s 128GB of onboard storage to go alongside the 8GB of RAM. Not to mention Wi-Fi 6, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and even a microSD card slot. All of that comes packed into the premium case with backlit keyboard with an integrated stylus rounding out the 360-degree hinge design. Our launch coverage has a bit of additional insight, as well. Head below for more from $200.

Other ASUS Chromebook deals:

If your Chrome OS needs would be better met by a desktop configuration, the HP Chromebase AiO is also joining in on the early Black Friday savings with a new all-time low in tow. Dropping down from the usual $590 going rate, this offering delivers a 22-inch rotating screen with Hey Google support at its best price ever of $299.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 features:

Powered by the Intel Core i3-1110G4 Processor 2.5 GHz (6M Cache, up to 3.9 GHz, 2 cores)

128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.0. 14-inch Touchscreen Full HD 1920×1080 NanoEdge Display with Garaged USI Stylus. A durable 360 degree hinge that can be used to flip the touchscreen display to tent, stand, and tablet mode. 2x Thunderbolt 4 supports display & power delivery, 1x USB, and more.

