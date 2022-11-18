Early Black Friday USB/XLR mic deals from $38: PreSonus, rare Neumann all-time low, more

Joining the ongoing early Black Friday sale on the popular Shure models, Amazon is now offering the 2022 model PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB Microphone for $170 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $30 price drop, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this one gives the world-class Shure models a run for their money with a series of notable features. Alongside delivering the podcast, streaming, and music recording-ready dynamic mic capsule and “superior off-axis rejection,” it also bakes in some interesting bonus features. Those include the suite of onboard FX, including reverb, compression, EQ, and more, as well as a series of single-click professionally-designed vocal treatment presets and an integrated mixer with “two dedicated loopback audio channels to add backing tracks, Skype calls, gameplay audio, and more” to your broadcast/recording. Head below for more early Black Friday USB and XLR mic deals.

While we tend to focus more on the podcast-ready models and sub $500 XLR options around here, this particularly rare deal on the the Neumann TLM 102 Studio Set is worth a look. Now marked down from $800 to $679.20 shipped for a new Amazon all-time low, if you’re looking for some serious vocal recording quality, it doesn’t get much better than this in the price range. For those unfamiliar, Neumann microphones have long since been considered among the top three bands on the planet, if not the best. While some of its higher-end models can go for well over $4,000, the TLM 102 is a relatively affordable way to land that Neumann seal of approval and iconic quality in your setup without entirely breaking the bank.

More early Black Friday microphone deals:

Then check out some of the new releases including the latest release from Rode, the HyperX XLR ProCast, and Elgato’s new Wave DX XLR mic.

PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB Mic features:

Professional bus-powered USB-C-compatible dynamic microphone for vocal recording, podcasting, streaming, vlogging, gaming, and more

Designed for your voice: Custom-designed dynamic microphone capsule provides vocal clarity and superior off-axis rejection

Professional sound made easy: Professionally crafted Presets make you sound like a pro with a single click. You can also create your own custom presets to share, save, or produce on the go.

Customizable mixes: Integrated mixer with two dedicated loopback audio channels to add backing tracks, Skype calls, gameplay audio, and more!

Onboard processing: Effects processing lets you polish your sound with reverb, compression, EQ, and fantastic Voice FX — all built into Revelator Dynamic

