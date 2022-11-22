Ernie Ball guitar gear now up to 55% off: Tool kit 2022 low, picks, and more from $4

Justin Kahn -
AmazonErnie Ball
55% off From $4
Ernie Ball Musician's Tool Kit

Heads up guitar players and gift givers, Amazon has now launched an early Black Friday sale featuring a range of Ernie Ball guitar accessories and gear. Purchasing gifts for musicians can either be way too pricey or just plain difficult and this sale is loaded with notable stocking stuffers and tools that will get the job done. One notable offer has the best price of the year live on the Ernie Ball Musician’s Tool Kit at $31.99 shipped. Regularly $40, while it might drop lower, this is the same price we are tracking directly in the Ernie Ball Black Friday sale. Described as an “all-in-one instrument care system,” it includes a string cutter, polish cloth, string cleaner, a peg winder, hex wrenches, and a multi-tool – basically all of the essentials a guitar player would need. Head below for more details on the early Black Friday Ernie Ball deals. 

From guitar picks to a series of other accessories and goodies just about any guitar player would love and require, you’ll want to browse through the rest of the early Black Friday Ernie Ball deals right here and check out some of our top picks down below:

Need a new vocal mic to go along with that guitar setup? Dive into the early holiday offers on the Shure microphones including some of the popular USB models and the iconic SM7 XLR variants. Details are waiting in our coverage. You’ll also want to check out the Black Friday pricing available on the Smart Spark guitar amp as well. 

Ernie Ball Musician’s Tool Kit features:

Ernie Ball’s all in one tool kit is perfect for cleaning, maintaining and keeping your instrument in perfect playing condition. Change strings, set intonation, adjust the action, check string height and more. Tool kit includes Microfiber Polish Cloth, Wonder Wipes, Heavy Duty String Cutter, Peg Winder, 6-in-1 Screwdriver, Ruler, and durable Hex Wrench Set.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Ernie Ball

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Wireless...
Snow Joe’s snow blower clears a 18- by 10-inch path i...
Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard hits $85 low in early Bl...
Anker’s Quest 2 Charging Dock getting in on the h...
Early Black Friday lows hit Sabrent’s Gen4 intern...
ASUS’ ProArt 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Professional Mon...
Tired of rising streaming prices? Create your own media...
Save up to $155 on high-quality Henckels and Zwilling k...
Load more...
Show More Comments