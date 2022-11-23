New 2022 low hits KeySmart’s Pro Tile-equipped key holder at $36 (Reg. $50, Today only)

Amazon is now offering the KeySmart Pro trackable key holder tool for $35.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This is a Lightning deal that ends in roughly 5 hours or when stock runs out, so grab it now while you can. Regularly $50, this is also a new 2022 low at $4 under our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Featuring built-in Tile item tracking to help prevent you ever losing your keys again (or your phone in reverse), it is also designed to organize up to 10 keys alongside a handy built-in mini flashlight. The expandable design also means you can add other KeySmart accessories down the line including the “SafeBlade, Pocket Clip, MultiTool, NanoPliers, Bottle Opener, and many more.” Additional details below.

Don’t need the premium features and Tile tracking? Just grab the more basic KeySmart holder for $22.50 Prime shipped and call it a day. This one holds up to eight keys and a your FOB in a similar but more compact unit. “Say goodbye to bulky keyrings, annoying thigh pokes, and key jingle for good – organize that mess and free up your pockets now.”

The go check out the eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo from Bellroy. This notable EDC carrier delivers an elegant home for your keys as well as the optional multi-function tool from the brand and you can get a closer look at what it is all about in our launch coverage.

Stay locked to our 2022 Black Friday deal hub for constant updates on all of the best price drops organized in one convenient place.

KeySmart Pro features:

NEVER LOSE YOUR KEYS AGAIN with the world’s most powerful smart compact key holder and organizer. The KeySmart Pro makes your keys compact and organized. Truly, your most advanced and smart ring EDC mate available today. It is not only the top keychain organizer for men, but also the top choice key holder keychain for women.

INCLUDES the top selling Tile Smart GPS Tracking and Locator Technology. Acts like a Tile keychain tracker that helps you locate your misplaced keys or track on a map, all from the free Tile app on your phone!

