Levi’s Black Friday Deals start today with 40% off sitewide + free shipping

Update your denim with the Levi’s Black Friday Event that’s offering 40% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score great deals on best-selling jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more. Plus, customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans that are marked down to $48 and originally sold for $80. This classic pair of denim are highly flattering and there are 18 different color options to choose from. The material is a non-stretch to stay put all day and the hem is slightly tapered making it a nice option to pair with boots or sneakers alike. With over 3,000 positive reviews from Levi’s customers, these jeans are rated 4.4/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the new adidas Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 70% off sitewide.
Our top picks for men include:
- 505 Regular Fit Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- 511 Slim Fit Flex Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- 541 Athletic Taper Flex Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- 527 Slim Bootcut Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $59 (Orig. $98)
- Oversized Sherpa Trucker Jacket $77 (Orig. $128)
- 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $59 (Orig. $98)
- 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- 70s High Rise Flare Jeans $65 (Orig. $108)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!