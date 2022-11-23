adidas Black Friday Sale 2022 offers up to 70% off sitewide + 40% off UlraBoost styles

70% off + 40% off

Save big during the adidas Black Friday Event that’s offering up to 70% off sitewide, including 40% off the best-selling UltraBoost sneakers. Prices are as marked. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Ultra4DFWD Running Shoes that feature a unisex design and have sizing for anyone. This style is marked down to $110, which is 50% off the original rate. These shoes have a unique bottom that propels you through your workouts, reduces braking forces and transforms the impact energy into a forward motion. You can choose from four versatile color options and rated 4.8/5 stars from adidas customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today including Macy’s, Cole Haan, Backcountry, The North Face, and more.

