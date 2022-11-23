Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $549 off for Black Friday starting at $800

After seeing its newer M2 counterpart go on sale, both Amazon and Best Buy are now tapping in to discount the now previous-generation 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Courtesy of both retailers, shipping is free across the board and you can score the best prices to date across the lineup. Leading the way is the Wi-Fi 1TB model, which now rests at a new all-time low of $1,249.99 after the price drops automatically at checkout. That’s down from the original $1,799 price tag, undercuts our previous mention and Best Buy’s sale price by another $150, and marks the lowest we’ve ever seen at $549 off.

Even now that the new 2022 model has arrived, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models on sale:

Regardless of which storage capacity you end up opting for, using your savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil is a no brainer. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor at $129.

The iPad discounts are also flowing across the rest of the lineup ahead of Black Friday, too. Right now, you can notably save on the current-generation flagship model for one of the very first times thanks to this B&H and Amazon sale. Delivering new all-time lows on the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, you can take $100 off several models in the process.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

