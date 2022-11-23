Razer’s XLR Audio Mixer sees second price drop to new low of $216, more components from $25

As part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now offering a selection of Razer PC Components starting from $25. Leading the way here is the Razer Audio Mixer which has been marked down to $215.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 14% discount, or $34 price drop marks a new all-time low while being the second drop to date. This digital audio mixer comes equipped with four channels so you can independently control different audio sources. You will be able to use a microphone with a 3.5mm connection or even an XLR mic with the mixer able to provide 48V phantom power. One slider here will be dedicated to your mic line with the other three being defined in the Razer Synapse software and all featuring quick mute buttons. Some content creators may appreciate the integrated swear button as well. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below for more deals.

More Razer PC Component deals:

Looking for another audio interface option? We’re also tracking Black Friday deals on Universal Audio interfaces starting from $118. The Black Friday Universal Audio interface deals include its more high-end professional Apollo models as well as the economic, but perfectly capable, Volt lineup with hundreds of dollars in world-class FX plug-ins bundled in. Several models are now dropping to all-time lows so now is the time to check out what it has to offer in our deal roundup.

Razer Audio Mixer features:

Digital Audio Mixer: Adjust audio effortlessly with a mixer that’s completely hardware-controlled once configured, includes multiple input sources for digital connections

4-Channel Design with Mute Buttons: With 1 direct line out for the mic and 3 other channels assigned via Razer Synapse, get the perfect mix between mic, game, music/chat, and system volumes that can we tweaked or muted individually

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB : Sync the mixer to your Razer Chroma ecosystem, watch it light up to indicate volume levels or when it’s muted, and have it interact with your audience via our Streamer Companion App

