Take your stream to the next level with Razer’s new XLR Audio Mixer, Key Light Chroma, more

Today, Razer is introducing both updates to existing lineups as well as new product categories designed to take your streaming setup to the next level. The Razer Key Light Chroma is quite interesting, taking on Elgato’s Key Light and Key Light Air but adding Razer’s well-known RGB twist to it. For the Razer Audio Mixer, Razer is wanting to offer “combined audio control,” which looks to be on the level of Elgato’s Wave:XLR, but with more options. Then, we have the Razer Seiren BT, which connects to your smartphone or computer over Bluetooth to offer a solid mic for all around use. Want to learn more about any of these products specifically? Head below to find out which is perfect for your setup.

Razer expands its streaming lineup to have RGB key lighting and XLR audio support

We’ll start things out with the product I think people will be most interested in, the Razer Key Light Chroma. While we’ve seen similar designs from Elgato in the past, Razer is taking that to the next level by adding full RGB colorings to the mix.

This is said to be an “all-in-one stream lighting” setup and offer a “complete studio experience.” You’ll be able to tune the white spectrum from 3000K to 7000K, and there are over 16.8 million colors to pick from when it comes to the RGB side of things. You can program the Key light Chroma to be interactive and react to stream events such as subs, donations, and more, making your lives that much more fun. Plus, it works with both Razer Synapse as well as Razer’s Streaming App to change brightness, color, and other features for a seamless experience everywhere.

Next up is the Razer Audio Mixer, which offers “combined audio control” for your setup. It has XLR inputs for a microphone as well as line input and output, optical input, and +48V phantom power. The Razer Audio Mixer connects to your computer over USB-C and allows you to have four channels of audio at your fingertips. There are dedicated mute buttons for each channel as well as a “bleep button” if the stream “heats up” designed to “keep your content clean,” as pressing the button will mute and censor yourself.

There are built-in voice settings and audio processing as well, including a voice changer, vocal fading, key shifter, and echo or reverb options. Plus, the mixer will let you adjust a stream and playback mix separately through Razer Synapse, should that be necessary for your setup.

Now, let’s talk about the Razer Seiren BT. This microphone is a clip-style lav and has a built-in battery alongside Bluetooth connectivity. The mic connects to your phone with the Razer Streaming App or a computer wirelessly and offers “crisp, natural vocals at any angle” thanks to its omnidirectional pickup pattern. There’s also noise suppression as well as audio customization in tow for when that’s needed. Really, Razer built this to be used for IRL streaming or on-location shoots moreso than at your desk, where the brand’s dedicated USB microphones would likely take center stage.

The Razer Key Light Chroma is available for $299.99, while the Razer Audio Mixer will cost $249.99. For those who want to record on-the-go, the Razer Seiren BT will cost $99.99. All products are ready to buy at Razer’s own website, with many being available soon on Amazon and other retailers.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s hard to deny that the Key Light Chroma and Audio Mixer are direct competitors with Elgato’s already-popular Key Light and Wave:XLR, though Razer does have more to offer in this department it seems – the fact that the light panels can reproduce RGB colors and react to stream events is pretty massive. And, while the Wave:XLR supports audio mixing on the software side, there’s something to be said about having physical sliders to adjust volume or mute, which is exactly what the Audio Mixer from Razer brings to the table.

All in all, I’m quite impressed by Razer’s releases today, though the pricing does seem a bit high for me. The Elgato Key Light, which is what Razer’s Key Light Chroma compares with, costs $200 at Amazon. It’s hard to justify a $100 price increase for RGB, though I’m sure many will opt for Razer’s offering to have extra flair on stream. The Wave:XLR is also in the realm of a GoXLR mini, which goes in the $200 to $250 neighborhood, which is a more justified price than the Key Light Chroma, in my opinion.

