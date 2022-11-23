Twelve South Curve and Curve Riser MacBook Stands drop to new lows from $41.50 (Save 31%)

After seeing Twelve South launch its annual Black Friday sale, Amazon is now rolling out a pair of discounts on the brand’s popular Mac stands that actually beat the direct holiday pricing. Leading the way, the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand is down to $41.50 shipped in the white style from its usual $60 price tag. This is delivering a new all-time low at 31% off while beating the concurrent holiday pricing by an extra $4. Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your new M2 MacBook or other device 6 inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup, but also air flow to keep your machine running cooler with a matching matte black design, as well. Head below for more.

The Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand is also getting in on the Amazon savings following a drop down to $51.89. This one normally fetches $80 and is sitting at a new all-time low courtesy of the retailer following a discount to $60 in the brand’s direct storefront holiday sale. Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s more recent workstation displays or the standalone M1 iMac, both devices lack height adjusting features out of the box (unless you splurged for the higher-end Studio Display upgrade). Curve Riser helps adjust that by elevating any display a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories.

Outside of the Mac stands on sale today, Twelve South’s Black Friday sale has you covered with plenty of price cuts across its entire stable of accessories. Ranging from its latest MagSafe offerings to new iPad stands and more, the best prices of the year are live on most of its most recent debuts, all of which are detailed in our coverage of the sale.

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Curve is an elegant, flowing aluminum stand that complements the design of your MacBook or Laptop. With its beautiful matte black finish and improved ergonomic design, it is the ultimate partnership of style and functionality. Use your laptop on Curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard & mouse, or use the combo with an external monitor to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it’s time to go mobile, unplug and roll out leaving a modern sculpture behind.

