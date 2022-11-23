WD’s officially-licensed 7,000MB/s 1TB PS5 SSD drops to best price yet at $130, 2TB $230

Update: The all-time lows detailed below are now live at Amazon once again.

Amazon is now offering the officially-licensed WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive for PlayStation 5 at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Amazon and now listed at $150 directly from WD, this is $5 under our previous mention, the best price we can find, and the lowest we have seen at Amazon. The 2TB variant is also marked down to $229.99 shipped, another Amazon all-time low. There are certainly other compatible models out there, but this option is specifically licensed for PS5 consoles. It allows gamers to both store and play games directly from its 1TB of storage and clocks in at 7,000MB/s with a built-in heatsink, the compatible M.2 form-factor, and a PlayStation-themed blue LED. More details below.

If you don’t care about the officially-licensed treatment on the model above, WD makes a number of options that will work with PS5 and PC with similar specs. One notable option is the standard edition WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 that runs at the same speed as today’s lead deal and at just over $82 shipped for the 500GB model via Amazon right now.

For some portable storage options, dive into today’s SanDisk Extreme 2TB all-time low at $150 (there are a few other models on sale there as well). But you’ll also find some additional internal options, for both PC and PS5, marked down as part of Amazon’s latest Samsung storage event including the 980 Pro M.2 1TB SSD we featured this past summer.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe PS5 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles (For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit SN850 HS PS5 page on WD_BLACK site.)

All-in-one heatsink SSD design installs easily in the M.2 expansion slot

Hold up to 50 games with up to 2TB of added storage (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!