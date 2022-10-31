Samsung launches Halloween storage sale with discounted microSD cards, SSDs, more from $20

Amazon today is launching a new Samsung storage sale across a wide range of mediums including microSD cards, portable SSDs, internal drives, and more with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick this time around is the Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD Card at $23.99. Dropping down to the second-best price of all-time, this is down from the $30 going rate it has been trending at lately and delivering the best price in over a month. Stepping up to 130MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest lineup of EVO Select microSD cards deliver improved performance of the previous-generation storage with the same compact form-factor. Still perfect for using in everything from DLSR and action cameras like the new DJI Action 2 to your Nintendo Switch and more, these are capable of U3 class 10 speeds for 4K recording. Get a closer look in our recent hands-on review and then head below for more.

There are of course a collection of other discounts going live today in the sale worth a look, too. You’ll find pretty much all of Samsung’s most recent storage products on sale, many of which are sitting at the best prices to date outside of the Prime Day discounts we saw earlier in the year. Still, these savings are a great chance to beat the rush and outfit your PC, photography setup, Nintendo Switch, and more with some new or more capable storage.

The other day, we also saw discounts go live across SanDisk’s lineup of new Extreme microSD cards that are on sale for one of the very first times. These are even more capable than the Samsung offering we featured above, delivering 190MB/s transfer speeds with sale prices starting at $15.

More on the Samsung EVO Select microSD cards:

The Micro SD Memory Card EVO Select + Adapter gives you the freedom to do more. Store huge files, load games, and download the latest apps at lightning-fast speeds. Plus, it’s designed to be incredibly durable, resistant to water, high temperatures, magnets & more. All with the performance and reliability you expect from the world’s #1 flash memory brand.

