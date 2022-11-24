Apple Pencil 2 complements those Black Friday iPad discounts with drop to $89 (Save $40)

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple Pencil 2 for $89. Normally fetching $129, like you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer arrives at a new all-time low that’s $4 under our previous mention. This is only the second time it has dropped below $90, and delivers $44 in savings to pair with all of the other ongoing iPadOS offers this week. Compatible with everything from the just-released M2 Pro models to iPad Air 5 and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover features that are rolling out to the new M2 models. Head below for more.

Apple’s most recent stylus may have been updated a few years back, but still provides the latest precision input experience. It is compatible with everything from existing iPadOS models to the just-announced M2 iPad Pros. Those who don’t need the latest can also save on the original Apple Pencil, which is sitting at one of the lowest prices of the year thanks to a $19 discount. Now down to $79.99 at Amazon, we have only see it sell for less on a handful of occasions. It delivers a similar experience, just for some of the more entry-level iPads in the lineup.

Headlining all of the week’s best Black Friday deals, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro has dropped down to its best price yet of $100 off. First set as part of B&H’s Early Holiday Sale, Amazon then jumped in to match the all-time low offer. As for everything else, we already detailed what to expect from the savings this Thanksgiving Week and beyond, and now the price cuts are live on most of Apple’s latest and greatest releases, all summarized in our Apple guide.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

