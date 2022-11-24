Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller back to best price ever for Black Friday at $40 (Reg. $70)

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon now offering some of the best prices ever on its Luna Controller Cloud Gaming Controller and bundles. You can now grab the gamepad itself at $39.99 shipped, which is 43% off the regular $70 price tag, matching the previous holiday mention, and the lowest we have ever tracked. While specifically designed for Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service, it is also compatible with a range of platforms and hardware including Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android gear alongside Windows and Mac machines. Highlight features include USB-C charging, low-friction thumbsticks, a D-pad, and textured grips. Get a closer look at the Amazon Luna controller in our hands-on review and head below for more.

Amazon Luna Black Friday deals:

Thanksgiving Day deals are now live and in full swing with huge price drops across a bard range of products categories alongside offers that are already waiting for you right here. Be sure to bookmark our 2022 Black Friday deal hub and check back throughout the day, tomorrow, and across Black Friday weekend for the best price drops of the year.

Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller:

Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.

Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

Connect over Bluetooth and USB to play games outside of Luna on Windows PC, Mac, and Android devices.

Launch Luna games with Alexa – On Fire TV and Fire Tablets, press and ask Alexa to easily get to your games. Try “Alexa, play ‘Sonic Mania Plus.’

