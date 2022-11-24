Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller back to best price ever for Black Friday at $40 (Reg. $70)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBlack Friday 2022
Reg. $70 $40
Amazon Luna Controller Cloud Gaming Controller

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon now offering some of the best prices ever on its Luna Controller Cloud Gaming Controller and bundles. You can now grab the gamepad itself at $39.99 shipped, which is 43% off the regular $70 price tag, matching the previous holiday mention, and the lowest we have ever tracked. While specifically designed for Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service, it is also compatible with a range of platforms and hardware including Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android gear alongside Windows and Mac machines. Highlight features include USB-C charging, low-friction thumbsticks, a D-pad, and textured grips. Get a closer look at the Amazon Luna controller in our hands-on review and head below for more.

Amazon Luna Black Friday deals: 

Thanksgiving Day deals are now live and in full swing with huge price drops across a  bard range of products categories alongside offers that are already waiting for you right here. Be sure to bookmark our 2022 Black Friday deal hub and check back throughout the day, tomorrow, and across Black Friday weekend for the best price drops of the year. 

Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller:

  • Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.
  • Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.
  • With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.
  • Connect over Bluetooth and USB to play games outside of Luna on Windows PC, Mac, and Android devices.
  • Launch Luna games with Alexa – On Fire TV and Fire Tablets, press and ask Alexa to easily get to your games. Try “Alexa, play ‘Sonic Mania Plus.’

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2022

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Rare deals on Edifier speaker sets from $84: Bookshelf ...
Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.0 modem can save you up to $1...
JBL’s Boombox 2 Bluetooth speaker with 24-hour ba...
Theragun’s popular electric massage guns and foam rol...
Anker’s latest L35 robot vacuums/mops hit new all...
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II fall to $249 with ANC and ...
Instant Pot Thanksgiving sale starts now from $40: Dual...
Enjoy off-season savings on EGO’s 56V cordless la...
Load more...
Show More Comments