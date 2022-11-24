Android app deals of the day: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Leo’s Fortune, Kairobotica, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Lovecrafts Untold Stories

Before you completely tuck in for your Thanksgiving festivities, be sure to browse through all of today’s best price drops on Android game and app deals. You’ll also want to check out the new all-time lows now live on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy S22/+/Ultra models as well as these Galalxy Tab deals from $100, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight offers include titles like Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Ninja Village, Leo’s Fortune, Kairobotica, Scalak, Fenix 2, freebie icon packs, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Thanksgiving Android app deals. 

Best Thanksgiving Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Lovecraft’s Untold Stories:

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action rogue-lite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based on the H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.

