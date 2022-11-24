Samsung Galaxy Tab deals up to $280 off: Latest A8 $140, A7 Lite $100, covers from $40, more

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering some notable deals and new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Tab devices. One standout is the latest model 10.5-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android tablet 128GB at $199.99 shipped in all three colorways. You’ll also find the 32GB and 64GB models at Amazon all-time lows from $139.99 and $179.99, respectively. Regularly $330, this is $130 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. You’re looking at a 10.5-inch 1920 x 1200 display with Octa-core 2 x 2.0GHz and 6 x 2.0GHz (Cortex-A75 + Cortex-A55) processor power alongside 128GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), facial recognition, and password protection. USB-C charging (up to 13 hours of battery life) is joined by Google Assistant voice command support as well as 4GB of RAM, a headphone jack, and built-in Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for more Thanksgiving Samsung Galaxy Tab deals.

More Thanksgiving Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

While we are talking Samsung, if you’re after some flagship handset action, its Galaxy S22/+/Ultra and foldables are now at new all-time lows starting from $450. You can get a complete breakdown of those deals right here and be sure to swing by our 2022 Black Friday deal hub for everything else.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android tablet features:

A SCREEN EVERYONE WILL LOVE: Whether your family is streaming or video chatting with friends, the Galaxy Tab A8 tablet brings out the best in every moment on a 10.5″ LCD screen

POWER AND STORAGE FOR ALL: Get the power, storage and speed your family needs with an upgraded chipset and plenty of room to keep files — up to 128GB of storage; a long-lasting battery lets you go unplugged for hours to keep the family fun going

CHARGE FAST, POWER FOR HOURS: Go for hours on a single charge and back to 100% with the fast charging USB C port; Battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors

GALAXY ECOSYSTEM: Open up a new world of convenient possibilities with the Galaxy ecosystem experience — your devices, including your phone, laptop computer, and tablet, all automatically talk to one another seamlessly

