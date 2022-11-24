Samsung Galaxy Tab deals up to $280 off: Latest A8 $140, A7 Lite $100, covers from $40, more

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering some notable deals and new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Tab devices. One standout is the latest model 10.5-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android tablet 128GB at $199.99 shipped in all three colorways. You’ll also find the 32GB and 64GB models at Amazon all-time lows from $139.99 and $179.99, respectively. Regularly $330, this is $130 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. You’re looking at a 10.5-inch 1920 x 1200 display with Octa-core 2 x 2.0GHz and 6 x 2.0GHz (Cortex-A75 + Cortex-A55) processor power alongside 128GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), facial recognition, and password protection. USB-C charging (up to 13 hours of battery life) is joined by Google Assistant voice command support as well as 4GB of RAM, a headphone jack, and built-in Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for more Thanksgiving Samsung Galaxy Tab deals.
More Thanksgiving Samsung Galaxy Tab deals
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch 32GB $100 (Reg. $160)
- Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch 32GB $140 (Reg. $230)
- Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch 64GB $180 (Reg. $280)
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch 256GB from $450 (Reg. $680)
- Plus Galaxy Tab S7 FE covers $40 (Reg. $80)
- Galaxy Tab S8 11-inch 128GB $543 (Reg. $700)
- Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.8-inch 256GB $750 (Reg. $850+)
- Plus Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deals from $230…
- Galaxy Tab Active3 8-inch $343 (Reg. $510)
- Galaxy Tab Active PRO 10.1-inch $320 (Reg. $600)
While we are talking Samsung, if you’re after some flagship handset action, its Galaxy S22/+/Ultra and foldables are now at new all-time lows starting from $450. You can get a complete breakdown of those deals right here and be sure to swing by our 2022 Black Friday deal hub for everything else.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android tablet features:
- A SCREEN EVERYONE WILL LOVE: Whether your family is streaming or video chatting with friends, the Galaxy Tab A8 tablet brings out the best in every moment on a 10.5″ LCD screen
- POWER AND STORAGE FOR ALL: Get the power, storage and speed your family needs with an upgraded chipset and plenty of room to keep files — up to 128GB of storage; a long-lasting battery lets you go unplugged for hours to keep the family fun going
- CHARGE FAST, POWER FOR HOURS: Go for hours on a single charge and back to 100% with the fast charging USB C port; Battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors
- GALAXY ECOSYSTEM: Open up a new world of convenient possibilities with the Galaxy ecosystem experience — your devices, including your phone, laptop computer, and tablet, all automatically talk to one another seamlessly
