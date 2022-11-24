Apple’s Magic Keyboards improve your M2 iPad Pro experience from $249 (Save $50)

Joining all of the iPad discounts themselves, Amazon today is rolling out the very first chances to save on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards since the new M2 devices dropped back in October. Starting with the 12.9-inch model, pricing drops down to $299 shipped for both the white and black styles. You would more regularly pay $349, with today’s offer delivering a chance to save $50 for the first time since back at the beginning of September. This matches our previous mention and is one of the best prices ever. Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience in either black or white designs. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M2 or M1 iPad Pro, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible Magic Keyboard. Right now, Amazon has the accessory marked down to $249 in both the black and white styles, which delivers the second-best discount to date at within $10 of the all-time low. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, as well as the new iPad Air 5, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal.

And for those who scored the new 10th Generation 10.9-inch iPad, Amazon is also offering the very first chance to save on its companion Magic Keyboard Folio. Dropping to $235 this is the very first price cut since debuting back in October and is down from the usual $249 going rate. It features a more simplistic design that trades in the floating hinge form-factor as noted above, but will still improve the iPadOS experience with a full keyboard and built-in trackpad.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!