Apple’s all-new black Mac accessories see rare discounts: Magic Keyboard $190, more from $95

Amazon is now discounting the all-new series of black Apple Mac accessories for the only the second-ever time. After being refreshed back in March and seeing a first set of markdowns in June, two new styles of Apple’s popular Magic peripherals are now discounted with free shipping across the board. Leading the way, Apple’s new Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is a highlight at $189.99. Down from $199, today’s offer amounts to just $10 in savings, but marks a new all-time low and is as rare of a markdown as they come. Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. This model in particular sports black keys to pair with the brand’s latest scissor key switches underneath. Perfect for paring with Mac or iPad, there’s Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery that rounds out the package alongside a built-in Touch ID sensor. Head below for more.

To pair with the lead deal, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to the popular Apple Magic Trackpad, of which the new black style is sitting at $141.99. This is down from the usual $149 price tag, and just like the featured discount, is a new all-time low as well as the first chance to save since launching in March. Magic Trackpad sports an edge-to-edge glass surface in black which enables Multi-Touch gestures alongside Force Touch support. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box.

Amazon also rounds out the black Apple accessory discounts by marking down the recently-refreshed Apple Magic Mouse in black at $94.99. Delivering only the second discount so far, this is down from $99 and arrives at a match of the all-time low. Magic Mouse delivers similar Multi-Touch features to its Trackpad counterpart, but with a different form-factor. You’ll find the same Lightning to USB-C cable included as all of the other accessories today, too.

Apple Black Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad delivers a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It features an extended layout, with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys, which are great for gaming. It’s wireless and rechargeable, with an incredibly long-lasting internal battery that will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away.

