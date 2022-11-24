LG’s 2022 Gram 15.6-inch Laptop with 12th Gen Intel falls to new low of $1,000, more from $115

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is currently offering a selection of laptops from ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and more with deals starting from $115. Leading the way here has to be the 2022 model LG Gram 15.6-inch i7/16GB/512GB Laptop for $999.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,447, this 31% discount, or solid $447 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve seen. Coming equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i7-1260P processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the LG Gram is a very capable machine for on-the-go office work, even if you need to use more demanding programs. You’ll also have 512GB of NVMe SSD storage to have fast access to your files as well. The 15.6-inch 1920×1200 IPS display comes with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB. You’ll even have access to Windows Hello with the 1080p IR webcam, a full HDMI 2.0 output, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a microSD card slot, and a headphone output. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

More laptop deals:

If you’re looking to make the jump to Apple Silicon and have some power behind it, you can grab the Apple Mac Studio M1 Max 10-core 32GB for $1,799, a new all-time low price for the holidays. Apple’s all-new Mac Studio arrives as the most powerful M1 machine yet thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. After checking out the deals above, make sure to stop by our main Black Friday deal hub.

2022 LG Gram 15.6-inch i7/16GB/512GB Laptop features:

Work without disruption with this lightweight laptop featuring and 80 Watt-hour battery, a 15-inch non-reflective display, and DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)* color gamut for sharp, stunning color

Intel Evo Platform Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and Iris Xe Graphics. A powerful processor with impressive with Iris Xe graphics, built to carry you through work, studies, and surfing the web.

Full HD IR Webam: Stay connected Full HD video quality and built-in AI sound technology that filters out background noise so you can always look and sound your best.

