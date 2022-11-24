Save $200 on Apple’s Mac Studio at an all-time low of $1,799

Rikka Altland -
AppleBest Mac DealsBlack Friday 2022Expercom
$1,799

Trusted retailer Expercom is now offering the Apple Mac Studio M1 Max 10-core 32GB for $1,799 shipped. Delivering a new all-time low just in time for the holiday season, you’re looking at $200 in savings from its usual $1,999 price tag. This is $50 under our previous mention from earlier in the fall and the first chance to save in months. Apple’s all-new Mac Studio arrives as the most powerful M1 machine yet thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

On the more affordable side of Apple’s desktop lineup, the M1 Mac mini is at the opposite end of the spectrum. You’ll find an even more compact design to complement the entry-level Apple Silicon chip and a price tag that much more conducive to starting out with macOS at $664. It won’t offer quite as flagship-worthy performance as the lead deal, but should be perfect for finally trying out the M1 chip at the desktop.

The Black Friday Apple deals are all officially arriving today just mere hours until the official savings go live, as some of the best price cuts of the holiday season at large go live. We already detailed what to expect from the savings this Thanksgiving Week and beyond, and now the price cuts are live on most of Apple’s latest and greatest releases, all summarized in our Apple guide.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M1 Max or all-new M1 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

