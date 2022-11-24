Bosch’s 1617EVSPK combo router kit includes above-table adjustment at 2022 low of $177

Amazon is offering the Bosch Router Combo Kit (1617EVSPK) for $176.90 shipped. Normally $199 at Amazon for the past few months, today’s deal might not be the largest discount but it does mark the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon, only being beat by a drop to $159 back in December of last year. The 1617EVSPK is the router that I personally use when woodworking and I absolutely love it. The fixed base I have mounted in a router table on my table saw’s wing and the above-table adjustment lets me dial things in with ease, no dedicated router lift required. The included plunge base will let you do something like flatten a slab or route a dado easily too as there are multiple steps for simple multi-pass tasks. Head below for more.

Given how much you’re saving today, the deal above still only includes the router itself and no bits. We recommend grabbing this 15-piece Hiltex tungsten carbide router bit set with just a fraction of your leftover cash. It includes a cove bit, alongside round-over, dovetail, chamfer, straight, and several others so you’re ready to go as soon as the router arrives. I have a similar kit in the garage and am always surprised by what these lower-cost bits can do, as this setup is only $28 on Amazon.

Don’t forget to check out the DEWALT sale that we found earlier this evening. With deals from $10, we found discounts on a wide range of DEWALT’s gear including the expansive 5-tool XR brushless cordless combo kit, which is on sale for an impressive $200 off, down to $599 in the sale. Then, swing by our Black Friday guide for even more ways to save throughout the weekend.

Bosch Router Combo Kit features:

The Bosch Router is powerful, and the 1617EVSPK kit provides all-in-one versatility. The kit includes the classic RA1161 fixed base and the RA1166 plunge router, as well as other hardware needed. It is designed for precision on every routing job, delivering accuracy and quality work. The Bosch 1617EVS Router delivers the horsepower to finish the most difficult jobs. It features a 2.25 (max) horsepower rating and linear depth adjustment. The motor delivers heavy-duty power for cutting through hardwoods and other materials. Provides the same power output throughout the cut, allowing you to concentrate on the task at hand. It also helps to stabilize start-up torque for clean starts. This helps in a range of carpentry and fine woodworking applications.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!