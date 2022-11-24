Eve Black Friday savings go live on HomeKit sensors, cameras, power strips, more from $32

Black Friday savings are now rolling out to one of our favorite smart home brands at 9to5Toys, with Amazon discounting just about all of Eve’s HomeKit-enabled devices. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the savings, and shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor with Thread at $69.99. Normally going for $100, this 25% discount marks a return to the lowest price we’ve seen outside the 2022 Prime Day deal, which was $15 lower than today’s price. The new Eve Room is fairly similar to the original version with the same air quality monitoring and Apple HomeKit support, but it now features Thread integration alongside Bluetooth connectivity. Its E-ink display packaged into an aluminum frame will display the current temperature and humidity while also giving you information regarding the number of airborne particles it detects. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for more information and then head below for more.

Amazon is now also offering one of the very first discounts on the all-new Eve Outdoor Cam. Dropping down to $219.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, this delivers $30 in savings from the usual $250 price tag alongside one of the best discounts yet. Having just launched earlier this summer, the new Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video to your Siri setup with a weather-resistant design that can be mounted just about anywhere. It features a 1080p sensor on top of its motion alerts and two-way audio, also arrives with a 157-degree field of view. Rounding out the security features, there’s a built-in dimmable floodlight for adding some extra protection to your home. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

Just like the aforementioned deals, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following price cuts to show up. Just about everything is sitting at the best discount of the year, as well.

Other Eve HomeKit accessories:

Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor with Thread features:

The key to keeping your home healthy: Eve Room measures volatile organic compound (VOC) concentration, temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, including furnishings, appliances, gadgets & toys, and track how activities such as cooking and cleaning cause indoor air quality to drop – enabling you to ventilate in good time.

View the readings on the high-contrast e-ink display or your iPhone, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app. Put Eve Room wherever you like thanks to its wireless connectivity and integrated rechargeable battery (6-week battery life, recharges via USB).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!