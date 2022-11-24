Razer PC Peripheral Black Friday deals: Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse returns to $80

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a number of Razer Mice, Keyboards, and Webcams with deals starting from $33. Leading the way here is the Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse and RGB Charging Dock for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $120, this 33% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. Using Razer’s HyperSpeed technology, the Viper Ultimate can function “25% quicker than competing wireless mice” while also weighing just 74g. The ambidextrous design of the Viper Ultimate also means anyone can use it with comfort regardless of left- or right-handedness. The charging dock features Chroma RGB lighting that can be synced with other Razer products while also recharging the mouse while not in use. There’s a 20,000 DPI sensor, Razer optical switches, and eight programmable buttons to round out this mouse. Head below for more Razer deals.

Razer Mice deals:

Razer Keyboard deals:

More Razer deals:

Looking to upgrade your computer monitor? We're also tracking plenty of deals for you to peruse with offers starting from $65. Leading the way here is the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1440p 270Hz Gaming Monitor for $529, a new all-time low price.

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Mouse and Charging Dock features:

Forget about average and claim the unfair advantage with the Razer Viper Ultimate—a wireless gaming mouse built to win. Designed to be a true extension of a gamer, this deadly predator comes with our most cutting-edge technology, and is ready to sink its fangs into the competition.

