Anker’s latest L35 robot vacuums/mops hit new all-time lows from $230 ($200 off), more from $80

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering some of the best prices ever on Anker RoboVacs and more. You can now land its latest model RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ Robotic Vacuum and Mop at $229.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is $20 under the fall Prime Day price and the lowest we have tracked since it released. You’ll also find this one with the automatic dirt disposal unit down at $349.99 after you clip the on-page coupon, which is also $20 under the previous all-time low and $200 off the going rate. This model launched back in August as the latest in the Anker eufy RoboVac arsenal, bringing both autonomous mopping and vacuuming action into the same unit. The impressive 3,200Pa suction power comes along with a host of smart features including voice/smartphone control, no-go zones, and other customizations alongside LiDAR technology for creating real-time maps of your spaces. Neat Z-shaped paths, three selectable water flow levels on the mopping side of things, and virtual boundary settings are also included. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

Anker eufy vacuum Thanksgiving deals:

Thanksgiving deals have now officially arrived. While we have been tracking loads of amazing price drops over the last week or more, the official holiday price drops start today. From tech and smart home to kitchen goods and everything in between, all of the most notable deals will be ready and waiting for you right here for the 72 hours and into Cyber Monday.

RoboVac L35 Hybrid features:

iPath Laser Navigation: Using advanced LiDAR technology to scan your home, RoboVac can build a real-time map to navigate its way through your space precisely. It also uses a Z-shaped path for a more efficient clean.

Ultra-Strong 3,200 Pa Suction: 4 levels of suction with up to 3,200 Pa of power ensure that dirt, crumbs, pet hair, and more are efficiently removed from hard floors and carpets for a superior clean.

Controllable Water Tank: RoboVac’s 200 ml electronic water tank can be conveniently controlled via the app to allow you to switch between 3 water flow levels when cleaning different floor types.

Multi-Floor Mapping: RoboVac can create maps for up to 3 levels in your home. It will also automatically recognize the floor it’s on once you set it down. The saved map includes both room layouts and custom preferences such as No-Go Zones.

